She Agreed To An Open Marriage With Specific Rules, So Ever Since Finding Out Her Husband Has Been Crossing Those Boundaries, She Wants To Split Up

This 32-year-old woman and her husband Ryan, who’s 34, have been married for seven years now, and throughout their marriage, they’ve always been committed to each other.

Yet, more recently, her husband actually admitted that he was interested in trying out an open marriage – and she wasn’t immediately put off by the idea.

Rather, she and Ryan had numerous discussions about what an open marriage would look like for them, and they ultimately agreed on some very clear rules and boundaries.

First, they were not allowed to form any serious emotional connections with other partners. Secondly, they could not sleep with anyone else without being completely transparent about it.

Even with these rules, she was still a bit nervous about having an open relationship.

“But I agreed to give it a try because I wanted to support Ryan and keep our relationship strong,” she recalled.

Unfortunately, though, her husband still seemingly took advantage of their arrangement – because she found out how, over the last few months, Ryan has been disregarding their rules and boundaries.

Apparently, he’s been having both emotional and physical relationships with others behind her back, which violates their full transparency rule.

“I found out about these violations through mutual friends and social media, not from Ryan himself,” she revealed.

