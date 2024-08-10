She Asked Her Sister’s Date If He Was Married Since She Noticed A Tan Line On His Ring Finger, And He Became Really Aggressive

When you bring a new date home for your friends and family to meet, you shouldn’t be surprised if they are a little overly observant.

A woman recently found herself in a dramatic situation after asking if her sister’s new date was married because she noticed he had a tan line where a wedding ring should be.

A few nights ago, her sister invited her over for a game night, but she didn’t realize until the last minute that her sister would have a date there.

It turned out that the guy would be a man her sister had been talking to for a month online and that the game night would be their first time seeing each other in person.

Things were going well at first, but then everything changed when she made an especially close observation,

“During the game, I noticed he had a tan line on his right ring finger,” she recalled.

“I know a lot of couples who put their rings on their right ring fingers instead of their left fingers.”

Since she hardly knew this guy and was feeling extra confident after a few drinks, she asked her sister’s date if he was married, pointing out the tan line on his finger.

Her sister’s date immediately became offended and defensive. He told a long story about how he usually wears his late father’s ring on that finger but decided to take it off that day because he had washed his car earlier.

Sign up for Chip Chick’s newsletter and get stories like this delivered to your inbox.