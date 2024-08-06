She Called Her Widowed Sister-In-Law An Unfit Mother For Neglecting Her Niece And Nephew After Her Brother Passed Away Eight Months Ago

When someone is grieving a terrible loss, you can never know for sure how they’ll react to it.

A woman recently upset her family after calling her widowed sister-in-law neglectful because of the way she’s been treating her kids after the loss of her husband.

She’s 24 and lost her brother, Mark, in a tragic car accident eight months ago.

Mark left behind his 29-year-old wife, Emily, and their two kids, Lily and Jake, who are six and three.

Mark’s accident was devastating and had a huge impact on her entire family.

“He was my big brother, protector, and best friend,” she said.

“I tried to be there for Emily and the kids as much as I could despite my own grief. I visited often, helped with the kids, and made sure they felt supported. However, over the past few months, I’ve noticed that Emily has been struggling more than usual.”

Over the last few months, she’s been noticing that Emily is very withdrawn and has stopped taking on most of her daily responsibilities, like cleaning her house, getting groceries, or playing with her kids.

While she understood that Emily might not be the same for a while after what happened, she noticed her grief started preventing her from being an attentive mother. The kids were hardly bathed and fed properly, and the house was often covered in rubbish and dirty clothes.

Sign up for Chip Chick’s newsletter and get stories like this delivered to your inbox.