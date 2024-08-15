She Claimed A Restaurant Charged Her A $50 Unruly Children Fee On Her Dinner Bill

Picture this: you’re sitting in a nice restaurant, and a couple or parent is eating with their kids at a table near you. Not long into your meal, you realize the kids are naughty, and their behavior disrupts your dining experience.

Do you think there should be some kind of consequence for that, and if so, what would it be? How about an extra charge for kids who misbehave on that couple’s check?

Bri Weimar (@goodbyetwenties), a TikTok creator who posts the occasional sarcastic parenting video, went viral after creating a post about a restaurant allegedly charging her an “unruly children” fee after finishing dinner with her family.

“If you have kids, do not eat at this restaurant,” says Bri at the beginning of her video.

“I just got charged a $50 ‘unruly children fee.’ I’ve never heard of this happening before.”

Bri then adds a photograph of a receipt to her video, explaining that she and her husband went to a Seattle establishment for “a normal” dinner with their two kids and, out of nowhere, were “slapped with a fine.”

Then, Bri mentioned she received a phone call from the restaurant’s manager, explaining why the added $50 charge was there, and shared a recording of it with her TikTok viewers.

“I talked to the server who took care of you, and your children were listening to [their] iPads at a loud volume, which was ruining the ambiance for other guests that we had,” says the manager in the voicemail.

The manager also states that Bri’s children had been running around the dining area without shoes on their feet, eating food out of their hands.

