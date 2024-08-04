She Didn’t Tell Her Husband That A Male Coworker Had Asked Her Out, Leading To An Awkward Interaction During A Company Dinner

This 23-year-old woman and her husband, who is 29, have been together for three years and married for one year now.

Like many other young women her age, men also tend to approach her and ask her out sometimes when she goes out.

“And I always just politely say I am married, and that’s that,” she said.

But, just last month, she actually got asked out by a coworker at her job. In response to that, she said her usual spiel about how she’s married.

However, she also added that his advance was a bit inappropriate since they had worked together.

This made her coworker apologize, and she told him that there were no hard feelings. Afterward, they were able to just move past what happened.

“I didn’t mention it to my husband because I am not in the habit of telling him every time a man asks me out. In fact, I hardly tell him because why would I?” she explained.

Well, that became an issue yesterday when her boss hosted a company-wide dinner, and her husband joined her for the event.

At first, everything was fine, and she just introduced him to all of her coworkers. Then, that particular male coworker who asked her out actually walked up to her and asked, “Oh, is this the husband, then?” in a joking manner.

