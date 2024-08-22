She Exploded On Her Mom For Loaning Out Her Louis Vuitton Bag Behind Her Back To Her Friend, Who Then Lost It

This 15-year-old girl’s dream for a while has been to own a Louis Vuitton bag. All of her belongings are hand-me-downs from her sisters, and her family is hardly rich.

That’s been her motivation behind wanting to have a special and expensive designer bag in her possession.

“Eventually, I decided that if I wanted my purse, I’d get it myself, so I got a job at a local restaurant and started to save up my money,” she explained.

She routinely looked at what bags were available for her to buy, and she picked out one she really loved.

It was pricey, but after working at her job for a couple of months, she managed to get the money to make the bag her own.

She rushed out to buy her Louis Vuitton bag, and she wouldn’t allow any of her family members to handle it when she returned back home.

For the first week she had the bag, she couldn’t bring herself to use it, as she was terrified of ruining it.

Then, one day, when she came home from school, she walked into her bedroom to admire her bag, but it wasn’t on her desk where she had left it.

She searched her room, thinking perhaps she misplaced it, but the bag was nowhere to be found.

