She Feels Betrayed That Her Husband’s Coworker Offered To Sleep With Him, But He Didn’t Tell Her And Trolled The Woman Instead

For nearly three years, this 26-year-old woman and her 27-year-old husband have been together, and they tied the knot six months ago.

Right now, she’s pregnant with their first baby, and she’s 22 weeks along. There’s no doubt in her mind that her husband will be an incredible dad, as he’s kind, supportive, and full of love.

A day ago, she caught her husband laughing while looking at his phone. She questioned him about what was so funny, and he said it was absolutely nothing.

He then walked up to her, sat down, and gave her a kiss on her forehead. Her husband always shows her what’s on his phone, so she found it bizarre he didn’t disclose what was so funny.

“I couldn’t get it out of my head, and I ended up looking through his phone when he was in the shower last night and found messages between him and a female coworker,” she explained.

“Up until a month ago, everything was professional and only relevant to work, but she initiated some personal conversations asking things about our marriage, asking about our [personal] life, the pregnancy, and two weeks ago, she directly offered to sleep with my husband.”

“I checked the dates, and the switch in her tone lines up with a team dinner that my husband and I went to when I met this coworker for the first time. My husband turned her down every single time, and he trolled and made fun of her attempts to get with him.”

Her husband’s responses ranged from asking his coworker if her mom ever taught her to leave married men alone and telling her she could land a promotion if she put that same seductive energy into her career instead.

His coworker insulted her, accusing her of being ugly, chubby, and fat. Her husband replied that he was going to go kiss his fat wife.

