She Feels Suffocated By Her Extremely Controlling Boyfriend Because He Expects Her To Follow A Long List Of Relationship Rules

I’ve always felt so sorry for people who enter relationships with seemingly great people, and then those people turn out to be controlling and toxic a few months or years in.

A woman feels like she needs to leave her controlling boyfriend after he made her a long list of rules she needs to follow.

She’s 25 and has been with her 26-year-old boyfriend for four months. Things were going fine at first, but it didn’t take long for him to start controlling her and giving her a list of relationship rules to follow.

Some of those rules include her inability to have any guy friends, not going out clubbing with girlfriends, not staying out in bars past 10:00 pm, not keeping any photos, memories, or any contact with exes whatsoever, etc.

She can hardly be away from her boyfriend without his approval and can’t even sleep in one of her girlfriends’ places if they’re in the same area.

“All these rules apply to him too, according to him, but it was him who brought them forward,” she explained.

“I am okay with most of these rules, but I have felt a bit too suffocated recently. He says these things should come naturally when someone is in a relationship.”

Her boyfriend not only created the list of rules, but he’s strictly enforcing them.

For instance, once, he made her end her relationship with a friend he thought was “toxic” and made her screen-record and text him all of the conversations she had with that friend on her phone.

Sign up for Chip Chick’s newsletter and get stories like this delivered to your inbox.