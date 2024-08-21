She Fell Out Of Love With Her Disabled Boyfriend After He Became Rude, And She Feels Terrible For Wanting To Dump Him

Ever since she was back in high school, this 25-year-old woman has been with her boyfriend, who is her age.

Sadly, he became disabled beneath his waist after suffering from a car accident. She eagerly supported her boyfriend throughout his recovery and hadn’t once considered leaving him over it.

“Disabilities have never been a deal-breaker for me, and I loved him, so while this is going to be a struggle at first, I believed that we’d be able to overcome this,” she explained.

She went to his physical therapy appointments and moved in with his mom and dad to help him with day-to-day activities, as he’s not able to do very much on his own.

She happens to work right by where her boyfriend’s parents live, and her manager permits her to clock out if she has to rush home.

Although she’s done everything in her power to be there for her boyfriend, he’s shut off from her.

“I understand that this is a life-changing injury, and at such a young age, this is absolutely devastating, but he just doesn’t want me anywhere near him,” she said.

“I tried to take him out to concerts, plays, organize picnics, trips – just make him believe that his life didn’t end with his injury and [that] he is capable of living a fulfilling life. But he was just indifferent to it all. Therapy doesn’t seem to help him because he still seems to be completely dissociated from everything.”

“I couldn’t see him like this anymore, and I demanded to tell me everything that’s on his mind, and he just said that he is angry about everything, that he feels like I’m here only out of moral obligation, that he doesn’t feel like a proper boyfriend because he can’t do anything for himself, that he wants to be a “real man…”

Sign up for Chip Chick’s newsletter and get stories like this delivered to your inbox.