She Found Out Her Boyfriend Was Cheating With Her Best Friend And That They’d Apparently Fallen In Love, So She Cut Them Both Out Of Her Life

This 23-year-old woman and her boyfriend Jake, who’s 25, have been together for three years now.

“We’ve had our ups and downs, like any couple, but I truly believed he was the one,” she said.

However, that was until she found out that her best friend, Emily, who’s 24, and Jake, had completely betrayed her.

For some context, she and Emily have been friends since they met in college, and they viewed each other as sisters. That’s why she never expected what happened last weekend at her boyfriend’s birthday party.

She’d actually planned the party – which was a surprise for Jake – and Emily was obviously on the guest list. Her friend even helped her plan some of the event arrangements.

On the day of the celebration, everything seemed to be going well, too. Then, she noticed something odd going on with Jake and Emily.

They were interacting pretty strangely – whispering to each other, sharing “secretive” glances, and they even started holding hands when no one else was looking.

At first, she thought she might just be paranoid and tried to leave what she saw alone. She couldn’t shake her bad gut feeling, though, and wound up doing something she was not very proud of.

More specifically, while Jake was asleep later that night, she decided to snoop through his phone. This led her to find hundreds of text messages between Jake and Emily, some of which were blatantly romantic while others made it seem like they’d been hooking up behind her back for months!

