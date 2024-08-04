She Found Out Her Boyfriend Was Messaging His Ex-Girlfriend Throughout Their Entire Relationship, And His Excuse Enraged Her

If you’ve been in the dating game, you know it’s not all rainbows and sunshine. Unfortunately, there are some truly messed up people in the world, and TikToker Amy Dickinson’s (@amzdicko) crazy ex-boyfriend is one of them.

In a viral video, Amy described one of her most toxic relationships of all time. So Amy had been with this guy for a year, and he was emotionally abusive and manipulative.

“He would stop talking to me for days on end if I did something so much as smile at the wrong time during a conversation,” explained Amy.

One day, they discussed going on a beach trip during the upcoming long weekend. However, he immediately started growing uneasy and claimed he had a friend visiting that weekend.

This friend was named Sarah, and when Amy dug a little deeper, she found that he had dated Sarah before.

Apparently, his logic for not telling Amy was that his relationship with Sarah ‘didn’t count because it was very brief.’

Two weeks later, he stopped speaking to Amy out of the blue. And she couldn’t think of what she’d done wrong to deserve his silence.

“I can’t for the life of me work out what I’ve done as punishable. And normally, my response to this sort of behavior would be that I would pander to him. I would do everything in my power to try to make things right between us again,” said Amy.

But on this particular occasion, she decided to mirror his behavior to see what would happen. He had stopped speaking to her on Monday.

