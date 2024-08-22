She Found Out Her Husband Planted Spy Gear Under Her Bed And Has Been Listening In On Her For 14 Years While He Traveled Abroad For Work, So She Wants To Leave Him

Reading your partner’s text messages or combing through their browser history is one of the more common ways to snoop nowadays. And even though some people justify this behavior if their significant other is acting fishy, it’s still generally frowned upon.

But can you imagine having your privacy violated in arguably a much larger way for over a decade, with your spouse setting up spy equipment in your own home? What would you do after discovering that?

Unfortunately, this 40-year-old woman recently found herself in this very upsetting situation.

She is currently married, and her husband, who’s 51, often has to work abroad.

“Mostly, it is two weeks a month, but sometimes up to eight weeks abroad and eight weeks home,” she explained.

Since her husband is frequently away, he apparently became suspicious of what she was up to while home alone, too. So, he actually set up “spy gear” in her house and has been secretly listening to her for 14 years!

“He has spy gear under our bed and now even on my phone where he can activate the microphone and listen,” she revealed.

Now, she has never actually cheated on her husband. So, for over the last decade, he has simply been “listening to her snore” while she’s alone in her bedroom.

Obviously, though, the biggest issue here is that she realized her husband has never actually trusted her or her loyalty to their relationship.

