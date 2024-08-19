She Got Booted From Friend’s Bridal Party After Getting Into A Fight With Her Fiancé, But She’s Still Expected To Perform At The Wedding

This woman has a friend she’s been tight with for close to a decade, and next summer will be her friend’s wedding.

Her friend, of course, asked her to be one of her bridesmaids, and she was excited to agree to be in the bridal party.

During the planning process, she asked her friend if she would like a traditional wedding present or if she would like her to help out in some way instead.

“I am a singer at a wedding band, and we have performed for free for friends and family before, and we offered to play a set in exchange for food,” she explained.

Her friend was thrilled to have her perform at her wedding as a gift. But then, during her friend’s engagement party, she got into a blowout fight with her friend’s fiancé.

She was promptly booted from the bridal party, and in the aftermath, her friend also said she was no longer invited to the wedding as a guest.

She wasn’t bothered by this, as there’s no way she can fake being happy for her friend at the wedding anyway.

She rightly presumed that her friend would no longer want her to perform on her special day, nor go out and purchase a present.

So you can imagine her surprise when her friend said that she “booked” her for a performance, so she still expects her to be at the wedding to sing. And her friend says it still has to be for free.

