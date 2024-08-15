She Kicked A Service Dog For Launching At Her Toddler In Walmart, And Her Teenage Daughter Called Her A Karen

Interestingly, service dogs have become a controversial topic, as some people place their pups in work vests and label them as support or service animals with no official certification.

Plus, when owners decide to put vests on dogs that aren’t certified and also do not have the best behavioral patterns, it can make them more deceitful and dangerous to others in public places.

A woman had to kick away an alleged ‘service dog’ at her local Walmart because it lunged at her kids, and it was quite a chaotic scene.

She was enjoying a shopping trip with her two children, who are 1 and 3-years-old, and standing in the electronics department when suddenly, a woman walked up behind her with a dog. The dog appeared to be a Chihuahua mix, had a service vest, and was standing right near her.

“As soon as it saw my 3-year-old, it began growling at him [even though] my son hadn’t even noticed him yet,” she said.

“I picked up my son and put him in the basket of the shopping cart to create some distance.”

She asked the woman if she wouldn’t mind backing away from her since her dog seemed upset, so the lady picked up her dog and told her he’d be fine.

Then, everything turned into chaos when the dog jumped out of the woman’s arms and began barking at her shopping cart. He started jumping up and down, looking like he wanted to bite at her young son’s legs, which were hanging out of the cart’s basket seat.

“My kids started freaking out, and I instinctively kicked the dog to get him away from my kids,” she recalled.

