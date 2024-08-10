She Kicked Her Brother Out Of Her House Because He Wouldn’t Stop Calling Her 5-Year-Old Daughter Fat

This 30-year-old woman currently has a 5-year-old daughter who is young, happy, and perfectly healthy, according to her.

“My daughter’s a normal kid who loves playing and eating snacks every now and then,” she said.

Yet, her brother – who is 28 – has recently started coming over to her house and commenting on her daughter’s weight, which she’s worried will affect her self-esteem.

It all began when her brother began visiting more often, and he took up a habit of calling her daughter “chubby” and “fat.” He supposedly intended the remarks to be some kind of joke, as cruel as that is.

“I thought he was just messing around at first,” she recalled, “But it’s gotten really out of hand.”

For instance, every single time her brother sees her daughter, he will say things like, “Whoa, easy there, big girl!” Once, he even told her, “You can’t have another cookie; you’ll end up rolling out of here!”

It makes her absolutely livid to hear her brother talk to her daughter like that, and she’s tried telling him to stop on multiple occasions. Yet, he always just laughs off her concerns and claims that he’s just “harmlessly teasing” her daughter.

“But my daughter doesn’t understand that it’s supposed to be a joke, and I can see it hurting her feelings,” she explained.

So, after one more incident, she finally hit her breaking point and freaked out on her brother. While her daughter was just playing the other day, he actually screamed across the room, “Looks like someone needs a diet!”

