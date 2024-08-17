She Lost A Five-Year Friendship After She Bought The Same Kind Of Bracelet Her Friend Had And Got Accused Of Copying Her

Have you ever been accused of “copying” your friend because you purchased the same thing as them, like a shirt or bag?

A woman went viral on TikTok after recalling the time her friend decided to end their friendship because she bought the same kind of bracelet as her.

Amanda Talijan (@amandatalijan) is a content creator, life coach, and mother whose video on her friendship debacle received over 3 million likes after she posted it.

A while back, before she became a mom, Amanda had a friend of five years. Her friend gifted her a beautiful hand chain bracelet for her birthday.

Her friend was thrilled to give it to her, telling her it was a collector’s item and that she had the same one so they could match.

“I was so impressed and actually shocked that she got it for me,” recalls Amanda.

“I was like, ‘Wow, I’ve always admired it on you,’ [and] she’s like, ‘I know, you complimented me on it before.'”

Amanda loved the hand chain so much and believed it was so pretty that she decided to buy two more for herself.

Later, after wearing the hand chains faithfully, Amanda had to participate in a photo shoot for a business she was starting. When she told her friend about it, her friend volunteered to do her hair and makeup alongside her sister.

