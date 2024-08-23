She Lost It On Her Daughter-In-Law For Throwing Out The Cookies She Baked

This woman is actually an excellent baker, and she really likes to create things for her loved ones to eat.

Her daughter-in-law Emily is a health freak, and after Emily gave birth to her two children, she’s only gotten more passionate about it.

Emily refuses to eat sugar or foods that are processed in any way and consumes things that are mainly organic.

Whenever her grandchildren come over, she likes to bake and normally makes them cookies. If Emily happens to catch sight of her baked goods, she goes on a rant about how they’re super unhealthy.

“We got into an argument about this a few months ago about not giving the kids junk,” she explained.

“I pointed out everything is homemade, and I am not only serving them cookies. My son stepped in on this, and we compromised that the kids can have one cookie when they are here.”

In the aftermath of that argument, things have been smooth sailing. But yesterday evening, her grandchildren came to her house, and she whipped up a batch of cookies for them.

When they came out of the oven, she placed them on a rack to cool. Her son and Emily were chitchatting with her before leaving, and Emily walked into the kitchen.

Apparently, Emily then spotted her cookies and tossed them directly into the trash.

