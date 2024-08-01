She Met With Her Best Friend’s Husband And Exposed Her Friend For Having An Affair With A Coworker, Causing Their Marriage To Fall Apart

Sometimes, choosing between being loyal to a friend and maintaining your integrity can be hard.

A woman recently risked her friendship after telling her best friend’s husband that his wife had been cheating on him with her coworker.

She and her best friend Sarah are in their late 20s and have known each other since they were in high school. She considers Sarah one of her close friends that’s more like a sister.

Two years ago, Sarah married her 28-year-old husband, John. She always thought Sarah and John seemed like the perfect couple and secretly envied their relationship. Until now, that is.

“A few months ago, Sarah started acting strangely, [as] she was secretive, always on her phone, and frequently lying about her whereabouts,” she said.

“I brushed it off as stress from work or maybe something she wasn’t ready to share yet. But then I found out the truth: Sarah was having an affair with a coworker, Mark.”

She discovered Mark and Sarah’s affair after Sarah accidentally left her phone at her apartment after a girl’s night. She saw a lot of texts from Mark pop up on Sarah’s phone, and they were pretty explicit, indicating they had been seeing each other for a while.

When Sarah returned for her phone, she confronted her and pointed out the messages. Sarah eventually broke down, explaining that she didn’t love John anymore but wasn’t ready to leave him because she was financially dependent on him and worried about what their friends and family would say.

“I tried to convince her to end the affair and either work on her marriage or leave John honestly,” she recalled.

Sign up for Chip Chick’s newsletter and get stories like this delivered to your inbox.