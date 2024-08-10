She Posted Texts And Photos Exposing Her Boyfriend As A Cheater On Social Media, But Now She’s Worried She May Have Gone Too Far

The advent of social media has complicated romantic relationships in more ways than one. Not only can you keep tabs on where your partner goes and who they interact with, but you can also put them on blast if they ever do you wrong.

This 20-year-old woman recently leaned on the power of social media to expose her own boyfriend for cheating. But, ever since she publicly called him out, she’s not sure if she actually went too far.

She and her boyfriend, who’s 28, had been dating for two years, and like all couples, they had their fair share of ups and downs.

“But I thought we were solid,” she recalled.

That was until recently, though, when she started to notice some red flags in his behavior. For instance, her boyfriend started acting more secretive about his phone and began working late more frequently. Plus, she realized he was more distant.

This made her increasingly suspicious, and one day, she couldn’t take it anymore. She wound up snooping through her boyfriend’s phone while he was in the shower, and her worst fears were confirmed.

“He has been cheating on me with someone else for the past few months,” she revealed.

Obviously, she was devastated, and she decided to immediately confront him. In the beginning, her boyfriend had the nerve to try and deny that he was unfaithful. Then, he eventually confessed and admitted to having an affair.

Since she was so hurt, she later made a questionable decision. She opted to go on social media and post screenshots of the texts and photos she found on her boyfriend’s phone – exposing him as a cheater. She even tagged both her boyfriend and the woman he cheated with in the post.

