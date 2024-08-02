She Says She Found A Vial Of Human Blood And A Can Of Beans Inside Her Clothing Order From A Popular Online Fashion Retailer

A TikToker named Anna (@anna_200.1) posted a now-viral video about finding a “vial of human blood” and a can of beans when she opened her package from Shein.

She had purchased some dresses from the online fashion retailer, and the additional items in her order were alarming. So, she reached out to Shein and the delivery service FedEx for answers.

“I just received a package from Shein that contained a vial of human blood from a testing company. It had no name, no doctor’s office, no date,” Anna stated.

“The lady from the testing company said they’re trying to track it down. She said it was completely mishandled. They don’t even ship to residents. They only ship blood back and forth between doctors.”

Anna also contacted the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC). The agency is filing a report because the blood is considered a “major biohazard.”

Anna even notified her local sheriff’s department about the incident. Police arrived to collect the vial and told her they would be conducting tests on it. If they found anything concerning, they would let the CDC know.

Two days later, Anna provided an update on the situation in another video. She claimed that Shein sent her a rather unhelpful email, so she told the representative she needed to speak to a manager.

So, a manager at a factory based in Los Angeles called her and explained that they were having their teams look into the issue.

After reviewing the security footage at the factory, they did not notice anything out of the ordinary. A girl put together Anna’s order and placed it in the FedEx package without incident.

