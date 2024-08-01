She Snapped At Her Sister For Destroying Their Family Tradition By Becoming Vegan

This 29-year-old woman comes from a family that’s quite close. Every single year, they throw an enormous family reunion at her grandma and grandpa’s farm.

The event lasts for an entire week, and it’s really something she looks forward to. It’s also great bonding time for her and her loved ones, and on the last evening of the family reunion, there’s a big feast.

The feast is extremely important to her family, as they serve barbecue, and all of the recipes for the food have been passed on for generations.

Earlier in the year, her little sister, who is 24, made an announcement: she’s going vegan. She completely respects her sister’s decision, but now her sister is requesting their family reunion feast be vegan for her.

“My grandparents, who are in their late 70s, have been preparing for this reunion for months, planning all the usual dishes,” she explained.

“They were confused and hurt when my sister demanded they change everything. I tried to find a compromise by suggesting we have a few vegan dishes alongside the traditional ones.”

“But my sister said that wasn’t good enough and that having non-vegan food at the table would make her uncomfortable and ruin her experience.”

She got into a fight with her sister over this, and while she acknowledged that her sister’s choice to be vegan is important, it’s not fair for her to make their entire family change a beloved tradition to accommodate her needs.

She feels that her sister is destroying their family tradition by insisting everyone go vegan for this night.

