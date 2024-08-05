She Spent All Weekend Feeling Hurt After Her Boyfriend Refused To Let Her Attend A Wedding With Him

Over the weekend, this 28-year-old woman’s 34-year-old boyfriend was the best man in a wedding. She’s been dating her boyfriend for just under a year now, so she asked him back in May if he wanted her to be his plus-one.

She ended up asking since she was confused as to why her boyfriend hadn’t yet brought up bringing her along with him.

Her boyfriend responded that he had already booked a hotel room and plane ticket for himself before clarifying he RSVP’d just for one.

“I thought it was weird since the wedding was only a four-hour drive away, but I didn’t want to press things,” she explained.

“We had dinner with his parents that same night, and they asked about me going, and he told them basically the same thing, but they asked about him driving there, and he made no mention of a plane ticket.”

“I said right there I thought he was flying and he told me he never said that. Coincidentally, they had an invite for the same wedding on the table, and I couldn’t help but notice the RSVPs weren’t due for several more weeks. The week after, I met his friend who was getting married and his fiancée.”

Interestingly enough, she got along wonderfully with her boyfriend’s friend and fiancée. The couple actually asked her to come to their wedding, and then she had to inform them she thought her boyfriend wanted to intentionally exclude her.

She felt uneasy about being so honest, and the couple stated that they should all leave it up to her boyfriend to decide if he wanted her to come. But they insisted they would love for her to attend the wedding.

Several weeks after this conversation with the couple, she and her boyfriend got into a fight about him lying to her.

