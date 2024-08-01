She Started Seeing A Guy Three Weeks Ago Who Expects Her To Cook For Him

Three weeks ago, this 26-year-old girl started seeing a 27-year-old guy. She’s known him in a platonic sense for close to a decade, but things only grew in a romantic direction recently.

While they were never best friends or anything like that, they have always been friendly towards one another.

Surprisingly, this guy has never asked her out on an official date; they just go back and forth, hanging out between one another’s apartments.

She really does like him and thinks he’s a wonderful guy, but a couple of days ago, he called her with an interesting request.

He asked her if she could start cooking food for him. While he didn’t ask her outright to do this on a regular basis, she got the impression he was expecting that.

She responded that she would consider cooking for him, but so far, she has not given an answer either way.

“I feel a little conflicted about this because we’ve never been on an actual date, and he’s never really invested anything into our very new “relationship,” she explained.

“He’s a really nice guy, but I just can’t shake the thought that he’s using me just to get a free meal every now and then.”

“I’d maybe be fine with this if I was his girlfriend, but he hasn’t asked me to be, so I’m just a little conflicted. I do really like him, but I can’t allow myself to be a pushover.”

