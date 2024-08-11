She Stopped Helping Plan Her Best Friend’s Birthday Party And Is Considering Not Attending At All Because Her Friend Is Insisting On Inviting Her Ex-Boyfriend

This 23-year-old woman has been close with her best friend Laura, who’s 24, for several years.

“Laura’s always been a huge part of my life, and I’ve tried to support her through everything,” she said.

So, when Laura started planning a big birthday party recently and asked her for some help, she was totally on board.

In the beginning, everything was going fine, too, until she found out about one specific person Laura wanted on the guest list. Apparently, her best friend wanted to invite her ex-boyfriend to the party.

For some context, she and her ex only broke up a couple of months ago, and their split was both painful and messy.

“I’m still working through my feelings, and seeing him at a social event like this would be extremely uncomfortable for me,” she explained.

She also tried telling Laura that and detailed how being in the same space as her ex would make it hard to enjoy the party.

“And I suggested that if Laura wanted to invite him, I’d have to step back from the planning and possibly even skip the party,” she added.

Rather than understanding where she was coming from, though, Laura actually just became angry at her and accused her of being selfish and unreasonable.

