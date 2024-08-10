She Threatened To Cancel Her Wedding Because Her Fiancé’s Sister Wouldn’t Stop Intruding On Their Wedding Planning, And He Kept Taking His Sister’s Side

Sometimes, you don’t see the dark side of your future family members until you’re in the middle of wedding planning with them.

A woman is threatening to cancel her upcoming wedding because her fiancé‘s sister keeps dictating their wedding plans, and her fiancé does not stick up for her.

She is 30 and getting married to her 31-year-old fiancé Roy.

She and Roy met in college, and she is super excited to start a future with him as he’s handsome, charming, and supportive.

Roy has an older sister named Kim, and he’s also close to his mother, Yami. Since losing their father when they were very young, Roy and Kim have a strong bond, and he highly respects her opinions.

Before her engagement to Roy, she didn’t get to know Kim very well, as she used to live in a different city.

Then, eight months after they got engaged, Kim moved back home and got a new job. Unfortunately, that’s when things started going downhill.

In her culture, the bride’s family pays for the wedding, so her dad hired a wedding planner and told her to do whatever she wanted.

She looked forward to planning her wedding with Roy and bringing him to meet with different vendors, but things started falling apart when Kim insisted on joining them for just about everything.

