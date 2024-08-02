She Told Her Niece And Nephew The Real Reason Why Their Parents Got Divorced Was That Their Mom Cheated On Their Dad

Sometimes, when people with children get divorced, they must be very strategic when discussing why they’re parting ways.

A woman recently got into trouble with her sister after telling her two children the truth about why she and their father got divorced.

She has a 36-year-old sister, Lisa, who recently divorced her husband, Tom. Lisa and Tom have two kids together, Jake and Emma, who are 15 and 12. The divorce was a bit scandalous, as the main reason why Lisa and Tom’s marriage ended was because Lisa had been involved in several affairs over the last few years.

However, since they split, Lisa’s been playing the victim and telling everyone that Tom was the cheater. Only a handful of their relatives know the truth behind the divorce but have kept it a secret so as not to hurt Lisa’s relationship with her kids.

“Lisa has been portraying herself as the victim, and because of this, the children resent Tom,” she explained.

“They won’t even want to see him, and when they do, they are openly hostile during the very limited time they have together.”

Seeing her nephew and niece act out and ghost their dad in response to Lisa and Tom’s divorce has been upsetting for her to watch, especially since she knows that Lisa is the one who really destroyed the marriage and Tom didn’t do anything that bad.

So, when Jake and Emma were over at her house and started venting about their dad, telling her they hate him for “breaking up their family,” she couldn’t bite her tongue any longer.

“I blurted, ‘Your dad isn’t the cheater; It is your mom who has been deceiving you,'” she recalled.

