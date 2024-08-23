She Told Her Twin Sister To Stop Making Her Play The Role Of Her Baby Daddy

Have you ever helped a friend raise their kid to the point where you felt like you were one of their parents?

A woman had to put her foot down after her sister continued to expect her to pay childcare expenses for her one-year-old son, even though she’s been supporting them since he was born.

She’s 29 and has a twin sister named Maya. Maya gave birth to her baby boy, Lucas, a year ago, and it’s been an interesting journey since.

Maya had to quit her job while she was pregnant, and unfortunately, Lucas’s father wasn’t very helpful. He became aggressive, accusing Maya of cheating on him before getting pregnant with Lucas. But when it was time for a paternity test, he fled.

“After Lucas was born, [Maya’s] finances became too messy with a newborn and postpartum complications,” she said.

“She asked if I could let her stay with me temporarily so she doesn’t have to pay rent, and I agreed.”

She inherited her grandmother’s house and had a spare room for Maya and Lucas, and they’ve been living there for a while now.

Being under the same roof as a baby and a new mom has been rough, especially since Maya needs almost just as much help getting by as her son. Their parents also live too far away to assist them.

She’s been acting like Lucas’ second parent, getting up at night to feed him and watching him when Maya needs alone time. But things got more complicated as she found herself paying for his needs on top of everything.

