She Walked Outside To Check The Mail Last Month And Vanished Without A Trace From Her Minnesota Home, Leaving All Of Her Personal Belongings Behind

Nicole “Nikki” Anderson, a 56-year-old from Randolph Township, Minnesota, was nearing the end of her chemotherapy treatments for breast cancer, which she had been undergoing for the past two years.

But on the morning of July 6, 2024, she vanished, and no one has heard from her since. Nicole was living with her mother in Randolph Township, located just west of Cannon Falls and north of Lake Byllesby, Minnesota.

That morning, she informed her mother that she was going out to check the mail. Doorbell surveillance footage showed Nicole leaving their home at 8:54 a.m. However, she never returned, and all her personal belongings were left behind, including her dog, wallet, cell phone, glasses, and medications.

Investigators conducted an extensive search of the house and surrounding areas with K-9 units, drones, and helicopters. They found no signs of Nicole and are confident she is not near the property.

On July 10, authorities searched the home of Nicole’s boyfriend in Randolph Township but were unable to locate her. Nicole had been in a relationship with a 42-year-old man named Matthew. Initially, he was considered a person of interest in the case but has since been ruled out.

He had an outstanding felony warrant out of Le Sueur County for violating probation. Later, he surrendered at his residence and is currently facing charges unrelated to Nicole’s disappearance.

Nicole’s brother, Troy Haro, suspects foul play. According to Troy, his sister had been stalked by a man who pretended to be a woodcutter on the Andersons’ property before Nicole’s disappearance. The man was reportedly not doing any work.

Dakota County Sheriff Joe Leko stated that the alleged woodcutter had been questioned but was not the sole focus of the investigation. They are continuing to look into every possible lead. During a recent police search, a slipper, possibly belonging to Nicole, was discovered. However, it turned out not to be hers.

Troy expressed his frustrations with the Dakota County Sheriff’s Department. He stated that the investigators “don’t share any information with me,” according to CBS News. In response, Leko released a statement.

Sign up for Chip Chick’s newsletter and get stories like this delivered to your inbox.