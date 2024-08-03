She Wants To Divorce Her Husband, Who Just Found Out He Had A Son With A One Night Stand Years Ago, Because She Never Wanted Kids In Her Life

This woman and her husband have been married for two years now. However, just about six months ago, they were hit with the shock of a lifetime.

Apparently, a woman with whom her husband previously had a one-night stand reached out to him. Then, her husband learned that the woman had gotten pregnant after their hook-up, and he actually had a son.

“And after a DNA test, my husband was confirmed as the father,” she revealed.

To be clear, her husband did not cheat on her. His son is 5 years old, and they have only been together for four years, meaning the one-night stand definitely occurred before they even started dating.

Anyway, once her husband found out he was a father, he agreed to meet his son, and the pair have since been getting along really well.

“They have been spending a lot of time together, and the mother is happy to let her son connect with his dad,” she explained.

Nonetheless, she still has one big problem. Prior to tying the knot, she and her husband both agreed to lead a child-free lifestyle.

She never wanted to have children, and neither did he. So, they both actually underwent medical procedures to make sure there was no possibility of them ever getting pregnant.

Obviously, though, her husband’s son entering the picture has thrown a wrench in her plans for their life. So, she tried to talk to him about her feelings, but her husband believed it was his responsibility to take care of his child.

