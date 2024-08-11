She Won’t Let Her Son And His Pregnant Girlfriend Move Back Into Her House, So She’s Getting Accused Of Abandoning Them In Their Time Of Need

This woman has a 23-year-old son named Jake, who’s always been a hardworking and independent young man. So, after he graduated from college, he started his adult life – moving out and landing a solid job.

Then, a few months ago, he got a new girlfriend named Emily and introduced them.

“She seemed nice enough at first, but over time, I started noticing some red flags,” she recalled.

For instance, not long after Jake and Emily began dating, Emily just quit her job. At the time, Emily claimed she hoped to find a better position, but she never actually put in any effort to land a new job.

According to her, Jake’s girlfriend also has a spending problem. Even though Emily doesn’t have her own steady income, she still constantly wants to buy new clothes or go out to eat at expensive restaurants.

More recently, these red flags also became a bigger deal after Jake announced that Emily was actually pregnant. On top of that, her son approached her and said they wanted to move back into her home in order to save money.

Apparently, Jake and Emily intend to get married and raise their child together. But, while she loves her son and wants to be there to support him, the whole situation has left her shocked, and she doesn’t believe he should move back in with her.

“I don’t think moving in with me is the right solution,” she explained.

“I worked hard to provide a stable home for Jake when he was growing up, and now that he’s an adult, I believe he needs to learn how to handle his own responsibilities.”

