She Wouldn’t Take Care Of Her Boyfriend’s Sick Dog While He Went Out Of Town For Business, Forcing Him To Cancel His Trip

This 27-year-old woman and her boyfriend Matt, who is 25, have been dating for about a year now, and their relationship has been going great – which is why they recently decided to move in together.

However, Matt has an 8-year-old German Shepherd named Max, and his pet dog has been sparking some drama in their relationship.

“Max is generally a good dog,” she said, “But I’ve never been much of an animal person.”

So, after Max got sick recently, she was not on board with helping out. The poor pup started vomiting, having accidents around the house, and required constant attention.

Her boyfriend Matt just so happened to have a business trip scheduled for that week, too, which is why he turned to her for help. More specifically, Matt asked if she could help take care of Max while he was away, and she totally turned him down.

“I work from home, so it’s not like I don’t have the time, but I really didn’t want to deal with a sick dog,” she explained.

This pushed her to tell Matt that she couldn’t take care of his dog. Then, she suggested that he postpone his business trip or find someone else who could watch Max.

The whole situation left her boyfriend feeling understandably stressed out and upset, and he begged her to help him out since his dog meant a lot to him.

“But I stood my ground and refused. I told him I wasn’t comfortable and didn’t want the responsibility,” she recalled.

