She’s 26 And Already Has Three Kids With Her Ex-Husband, So She Told Her Boyfriend She’d Never Have Any Children With Him

Many people with children can likely recall when they realized they were ‘done’ and didn’t want to have any more.

A woman recently had to end things with her boyfriend of almost a year after telling him that she wouldn’t be willing to have a child with him because she already has three from a previous marriage.

She is 26-years-old and has three kids, ages six, five, and four. She got married when she was 19 to a 29-year-old man who turned out to be abusive.

After giving birth to her third child, she decided enough was enough and divorced him.

Because of everything she had been through, she realized she never had the chance to be young and enjoy life, so she started doing everything she could to make herself and her kids as happy as possible.

“Since then, I have been living pretty decently,” she said.

“My children and I live in a house in my dream city, and I have a wonderful job. I am so happy, happier than I have ever been.”

After leaving her first husband, she was able to reconnect with old friends and family members, including her dad, who has been an awesome grandfather to her kids.

About a year ago, she met a 28-year-old man named John. John has a great job, and when they decided to start dating, he didn’t mind that she was a mother, especially since he had a seven-year-old, which was a green flag for her.

