She’s Annoyed That Her In-Laws Decided To Join Her Family In Greece This Summer For Two Weeks Without Even Asking

There are few things more frustrating in the summertime than having to go on a vacation with a friend or relative that drives you a bit crazy.

A woman feels disrespected after her in-laws announced that they’d be joining her and her husband on their annual trip to Greece to visit her family.

She comes from a big Greek family that still has relatives in their home village in Greece. Since she was a baby, she’s traveled abroad once a year to visit them.

Now, her parents are there, and she and her husband continue the tradition of taking their kids to see everyone yearly.

Because there are so many family members in Greece, she and her family are able to stay for quite a long time during the summer, especially because she works remotely.

“It’s a beloved homecoming each year, as we have a little life there with our family and neighbors, and it is very special to us,” she explained.

“This year, my in-laws, who have been to Greece before, decided they would be joining us for three weeks. They didn’t tell us until after they booked their tickets and essentially announced it.”

She and her family are already in Greece and weren’t expecting to have guests. This news especially surprised her, considering her in-laws are usually quite rude and disrespectful whenever they spend time with her side of the family.

Her husband wasn’t thrilled about the long visit his parents planned either, so he convinced them to shorten their trip, but only by a week.

Sign up for Chip Chick’s newsletter and get stories like this delivered to your inbox.