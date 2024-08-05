She’s Been In A Situationship With A Guy For The Last Two Years, But He Confessed To Sleeping With Another Girl He Met On A Dating App

For the last two years, this 27-year-old woman has been in a situationship with a 28-year-old guy. Initially, she was the one who requested that they only do something casual.

She knew she wasn’t ready for a committed relationship back when she met him since she had just exited one.

“He initiated pursuing me in the beginning – getting me flowers, introducing me to family, even building a haunted house in his apartment for me [for] our first Halloween together, then eventually telling me he loved me first, which is when I started to fall in love as well and felt like I had met someone so amazing that I couldn’t pass up the opportunity to pursue things further,” she explained.

Around four months in, she felt ready to commit to him, but they never had a discussion about exclusivity.

She gave him more space, and he went on to date other girls off and on, and she kept herself on different dating apps, but wasn’t interested in other guys.

A year into dating him, he said he was talking to another girl, but he ended things as he realized he was in love with her.

“At this point, I had been through so much hurt from him continuing to want to pursue other options, lying to me on nights where he was on dates, and eventually telling me that he had been sleeping with other women during this time when I was under the impression that we were at least exclusively sleeping together,” she added.

“I decided to just try to let go of the past since he reassured me that this would be it for us and we would finally be together, but he ended up getting back on apps and dating other women about 3 months later (around March 2024).”

“Now, the reason he says that he’s been so unsure about committing to me is because I’ve been so emotional and unsteady for [the] majority of the relationship because of what we have been through.”

