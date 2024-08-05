She’s Devastated That Her Parents Stole Her Beloved Baby Name And Plan To Use It For Her New Baby Sister

This young woman is 20-years-old, and ever since she was just a little girl, she’s always loved the name “Karina.”

She first heard the name when she was 9 after watching a YouTube video on her dad’s computer that featured a woman named Karina. Ever since then, she’s adored the name and planned to use it for her future daughter.

“I always named my plushies ‘Karina,’ even unalive objects were named Karina,” she explained.

She also loved playing with baby dolls, like many little girls, and would always name her dolls Karina – dressing, feeding, and playing with them as though she were their mom.

Nowadays, she recently turned 20 years old, and she has a boyfriend of two years. However, since they’re both still young, they’re not ready to have children. Rather, they want to wait until they have stable jobs.

Nonetheless, she hadn’t given up the hope of naming her future daughter Karina. Well, that was until she found out her parents actually stole her beloved baby name.

For some context, her parents were very young when she was born. Her father was 18, and her mother was 17. So, now, they are 38 and 37-years-old, respectively.

Back when she became obsessed with the name Karina, her parents also took a liking to it as well.

And given her mother’s younger age, her mom actually became pregnant this year and is currently five months along.

