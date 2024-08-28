She’s Given Her Brother $25,000 Over The Years To Help Him Out, But He Just Stole Thousands From Her Bedroom While She Was Away On Vacation

Have you ever had someone take something from you even though you would’ve given it to them if they asked first?

A woman is furious with her brother, who stole thousands of dollars from her without her permission while she was away on vacation.

She’s 28, and her 33-year-old brother, Dan, has always struggled to keep a job and make enough money to support himself. She has a good job and paid him a significant amount in the past, along with her parents and other relatives.

“We used to call it ‘lending,’ but Dan has made it clear he’s never going to repay a single cent, so we collectively bit the bullet and just gave him the money,” she said.

Although she’s given Dan around $25,000 to keep him afloat over the years, she didn’t realize he still wanted more.

The other day, she returned home from vacation and discovered the secret money stash she kept in her bedroom, which contained $4,000, had been emptied while she was gone.

She panicked and did some investigating, only to learn that Dan had taken her spare house key from their mom, went over, and took the money like it was nothing.

She called Dan to confront him, and he admitted to “helping himself” to the cash.

“I got irate and threatened to go to the police if he didn’t pay me back, and he kept insisting that I always gave him money when he asked, so [there’s no] problem,” she recalled.

