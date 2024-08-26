She’s Having A Child-Free Wedding But Invited Her 13-Year-Old Sister, And Her Friend Lost It

It feels as though most weddings are child-free these days, as many modern couples have realized how much easier it is to have a party atmosphere without little kids running around.

A woman was recently judged by a childhood friend for planning a child-free wedding, but her 13-year-old sister was still on the guest list.

She’s 25 and marrying her partner of eight years in just a few months. Right away, she knew she’d want a child-free wedding, as the day would be full of drinking and dancing to music that isn’t kid-friendly, and she simply didn’t want to stress about little kids being in the way.

She figured having a child-free wedding would be fine, especially since most of her and her partner’s friends don’t have any kids. Still, she made sure to add a note on her wedding invitation that it would be a child-free experience.

The handful of their friends and family with kids were very understanding and ready to make arrangements. Except for one, that is.

“One of my childhood friends, who I am not super close to anymore, was not happy with this,” she said.

“She…believes events like this are the celebration of a new family, so people should be allowed to bring theirs.”

Her childhood friend told her she would need to travel for her wedding, making it more difficult to arrange something for her kids, and asked if she and her partner would be willing to make an exception for her family.

She apologized to her friend, telling her she couldn’t budge as the entire event would not suit her kids.

