She’s Hurt That Her Family Made Her Wedding All About Her Sister’s Pregnancy

For as long as she can remember, this woman’s 32-year-old sister Sarah has been the favorite in their family.

Sarah got anything and everything her heart desired back when they were kids. Their mom and dad figured she should exercise some empathy since she was considered to be the more “easy-going” one.

“She got a car for her 16th birthday; I got a used bike,” she explained. “She had a huge 18th birthday party; I got dinner at home. You get the picture.”

While their parents hardly did a decent job of fostering a relationship between them, she still has attempted to make an effort with Sarah, as she is her sister, after all.

Recently, she got married, and she wanted the day to be all about her, not Sarah. She toiled for months over every detail, and she and her fiancé funded the wedding without any financial help.

One week before her big day, Sarah called her up to share that she was pregnant. She was thrilled for her sister, but then Sarah mentioned she wanted to tell everyone about her pregnancy at the wedding reception.

“I was caught off guard and didn’t know what to say at first, but I eventually told her that I wasn’t comfortable with it,” she said.

“I felt like the wedding was meant to celebrate my fiancé and me, and I didn’t want anything to take away from that.”

“Sarah was livid. She accused me of being selfish and said that this was a huge moment in her life that she wanted to share with the family.”

