She’s In The Middle Of Planning Her Wedding And Her Fiancé Said He Wants An Open Relationship

This 28-year-old woman is celebrating close to 9 years with her 30-year-old fiancé. They got engaged 8 months ago, and their wedding will be happening next year.

She admits that since she and her fiancé have been together for so long, they absolutely have grown into different people than they were when they first met.

Marriage is something they have discussed extensively over the years, and they also went ring shopping several times in the past.

They agreed to wait until they finished college to get engaged; that way, they could settle down a little more into being adults.

“After we got the ring, my partner said he was having second thoughts about marriage,” she explained.

“I was pretty upset about this because, in our whole 9 years together, he never made any indication that he wouldn’t want to get married someday- and we talked about it a lot over the years.”

“After that, we went to therapy a few times, and we thought we had it worked out and that he was ok with the marriage part but didn’t really care about all of the stress with having a wedding.”

Her fiancé didn’t understand why they needed to spend a ton of money on lavish things for one day of their lives.

She was sympathetic to her fiancé’s views, but she has dreamed of having a wedding ever since she was little.

Sign up for Chip Chick’s newsletter and get stories like this delivered to your inbox.