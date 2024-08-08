She’s Livid With Her Ex-Husband For Inviting His Girlfriend To Their Son’s College Move-In Day

This woman and her ex-husband share two sons, and the oldest is going to be attending a very prestigious college that’s out of state.

She’s paying for 90% of her son’s college tuition, and her son will be taking out some student loans to pay for the remaining balance.

Her son is in the Air Force ROTC and will also have to work part-time on top of juggling his studies. Her son’s move-in day is this upcoming weekend, and she will be driving him the 12 hours to get there.

Her ex was actually going to take a road trip with both of her boys on the way to drive the oldest to college.

Her plan was to hop on a plane and meet them at college for move-in day. But then, her ex told her youngest son that he had to fly too since there wasn’t enough room in the car for all of them.

She later learned that her ex actually invited his girlfriend, whom he’s been dating for six months now, and that’s why her youngest was kicked out of the car.

Her sons were so excited to go on the road trip and didn’t want to have to be separated, so she said she would drive them instead of her ex.

“I’m furious that my ex-husband is bringing his girlfriend to drop our son off at a school neither of them supported him in applying to, registering for, or paying for,” she explained.

“I’m tempted to call them out on social media, but my more mature side knows that’s probably not the right move.”

