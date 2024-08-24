She’s Not Interested In Attending Her Sister’s Wedding Because Her Sister’s Fiancé Simply Doesn’t Like Her, And She Has No Idea Why

This young woman is 21 years old, and her older sister, who is 24, is currently engaged.

Her sister and soon-to-be brother-in-law, who’s 25, have been together for three years now. Yet, unfortunately, she’s never actually been able to form a bond with her sister’s fiancé.

According to her, he simply “tolerated” being around her in the beginning, and they were able to have some “decent” discussions.

“But now, it’s like he doesn’t want to know I exist,” she revealed.

To be clear, her sister’s fiancé doesn’t actively try to stop her sister from seeing her. He also seems to genuinely like the rest of her family. She’s just the exception, and she has no idea why he doesn’t like her.

She’s tried asking her sister about his strange attitude toward her, but her sister also has no idea why he dislikes her.

“My sister has asked him before, and he always gives vague answers or no answer at all,” she explained.

Now that her sister is officially engaged, the tense relationship between her and her future brother-in-law is causing some wedding planning drama, too.

That’s because her sister actually asked her to be a bridesmaid at the wedding. However, she doesn’t even want to attend the event at all, given her sister’s fiancé’s behavior toward her. She simply thinks it will be awkward.

