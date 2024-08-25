She’s Not Inviting Her Best Friend To Her Wedding After She Criticized Her Fiancé And Implied He’s Not Good Enough

It feels terrible when your close friends don’t approve of your partner, especially for petty and unimportant reasons.

A woman decided not to invite her best friend to her upcoming wedding after she made mean comments about her fiancé on social media and in person.

She’s 30 and getting ready to marry her 32-year-old fiancé, Alex, in a few months. She’s been with Alex for three years, and they’re very excited to start the next chapter of their lives as a married couple.

One of her closest friends is Emma, who she’s known for over a decade. Emma has always been a big part of her life, but now she’s unsure if she can keep her in her inner circle.

She and Alex have been hosting a few pre-wedding parties and gatherings, which include their closest family and friends.

One of those parties was a small dinner party where many of her friends got to meet Alex for the first time.

“During the dinner, Emma made several comments about Alex that were hurtful and unwarranted,” she said.

“She questioned his career choices, mocked his hobbies, and even implied that he wasn’t good enough for me. I was shocked and hurt by her remarks.”

She decided to brush off what Emma said at the dinner, as she knew Emma was aware of how much she loved Alex and hoped she would knock it off.

