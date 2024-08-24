She’s Not Letting Her Son Play With A Little Girl From His School Anymore Because She Has A Horrible Case Of Lice

When you’re a parent, you never want anyone to exclude your child and make them feel left out. That’s why teaching inclusion and understanding others’ differences is key.

But what happens when you have legitimate concerns about the health of another kid and don’t want your child taking any risks?

One woman is in this tough situation right now. She has a son, who is 8-years-old, and just the other day, she took him to meet one of his friends from school at the park.

For context, his friend is an 8-year-old girl, and both her son and the little girl have Autism spectrum disorder (ASD).

According to her, the little girl is always at the park alone, too.

“She says her mom gives her food then tells her to go away,” she revealed.

Anyway, on that particular day at the park, she was just pushing the little girl on the swing when she looked at the girl’s hair and couldn’t believe her eyes – because the poor girl had a horrible case of lice.

“I had only seen lice like this on YouTube videos. I was horrified. I feel so bad for her,” she explained.

She also brought up the lice and learned that the little girl had gotten a short haircut because of the issue.

