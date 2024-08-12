She’s On Vacation With Her Friends, And Her Fiancé Deleted Her Old Photos, Then Threatened To Kill Her

In just two months, this 32-year-old woman is going to be marrying her 39-year-old fiancé after being engaged for two years and together for almost eight.

Recently, she uprooted her entire life to move into her fiancé’s house, which is located in a separate city from where she was formerly living.

Then, she went on a trip with her girlfriends to celebrate her birthday, and she’s still on vacation currently.

As soon as she went away, her fiancé took it upon himself to dig through all of her belongings that she hadn’t gotten around to unpacking.

“He found lingerie he’d never seen before and threw it away (probably the first piece of lingerie I’d ever gotten; it was old),” she explained.

“Then, he went through my external hard drive and deleted a ton of pictures. The external had a computer backup that predated him and thousands of pictures that I hadn’t seen or thought about in years…until he went through them and told me what he’d found.”

“Pictures with an ex from my late teens…Pictures/videos from some wild parties…Pictures from a clothing-optional camp (just ladies). My early twenties were wild; what can I say? I get these were unsettling to him, but I think it was a complete violation to go through my things and, further, to delete my photos.”

She doesn’t recall what she even had on that hard drive, so she has no idea how many photos her fiancé deleted.

On her actual birthday, he called her up, furious about what he uncovered from her past. He was so livid with her that he actually threatened to kill her, but she promises he didn’t mean it and only said it because he was so emotional.

