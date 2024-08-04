She’s Sharing Her Healthy Buffalo Chicken Salad Recipe

If you are obsessed with buffalo sauce, then this mouthwatering buffalo chicken salad recipe is the one for you.

You can easily make this meal from the comfort of your very own kitchen without having to go all out on fancy, expensive ingredients.

It’s not your typical boring salad, so it will not disappoint. Also, it’s perfect for meal prep. Make it one of your staples throughout the week so you’ll constantly get to experience the goodness of a spicy, tangy buffalo sauce-infused meal.

TikToker Christine Pay (@eatpayylove) has a healthy buffalo chicken salad recipe she’s sharing for those who want to get a salad or two in for dinner during the week.

You’ll need the following:

Ingredients:

3 cups of shredded chicken

2/3 cup of buffalo sauce

1/2 cup of chopped carrots

1/2 cup of celery

1/3 cup of red onion

1/4 cup of Greek yogurt-based ranch

Directions:

First, add the shredded chicken to a bowl with some buffalo sauce, chopped carrots, crispy celery, and red onion.

Sign up for Chip Chick’s newsletter and get stories like this delivered to your inbox.