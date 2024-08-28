She’s Showing You How She Makes Her Zero Carb Chicken Nuggets

Zero carb chicken nuggets just seem way too good to be true. Chicken nuggets are easily one of the least healthy things you can eat, so if you’re trying to be more carb-conscious or healthy, I bet you never imagined you could include nugs in your meal planning.

Well, TikToker @ketodietrules came up with a pretty genius way to have your cake and eat it too (or rather, your chicken nuggets because she can make them without any carbs).

If that isn’t enough to entice you, she says that “they’re better than Mickey D’s and husband approved.”

You need one cup of chicken firmly packed down into the scoop, one egg, and one cup of mozzarella cheese (make sure it’s shredded.)

Side note: she doesn’t say what kind of chicken she uses for her recipe, but it seems to be either rotisserie chicken or canned chicken.

Some people in the comments section say they used raw chicken diced up instead of pre-cooked chicken, but I was too chicken to try that when I attempted the recipe.

She also chose not to add any seasonings to her chicken nuggets, but when I made these, I added garlic powder, some salt, and a little pepper.

You could also add Italian seasoning, or really anything you like, to spice it up a little bit.

After you have all of your ingredients together, toss them into a food processor and blend them up well.

