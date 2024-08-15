She’s So Ashamed Of Her Husband’s Wedding Day Secret That She Donated Her Dress And Tossed A Photo In The Trash

It was only a couple of months ago that this 35-year-old woman found out about her 34-year-old husband’s wedding day secret.

She dated her husband for 12 years, married him 9 years ago, and has always thought their years together were nothing but blissful.

Her wedding day was so meaningful to her, but her husband apparently got cold feet, and her father-in-law spilled the details after having a little too much to drink one night.

According to her father-in-law, on the morning of her wedding, her husband had fled the scene, and his friends were his accomplices.

“My FIL got wind of this and dragged him back and told him to either marry me or tell me he didn’t want to, but not to leave me at the altar,” she explained.

“He chose to get married. I had no idea about this. My wedding was a very special day. I felt beautiful and extremely happy. I knew my husband was a bit tipsy, but he had reassured me it was just nerves.”

“I felt completely numb. I talked with other members of the family and with my husband. He admitted that he fled because he was afraid of the future and what-ifs. He didn’t want to marry me, but he didn’t want to embarrass me either.”

She didn’t feel angry after the numbness wore off. Instead, that was replaced with humiliation and sadness.

She’s astounded that so many people in their lives knew about her husband’s secret, and they were happy to keep it for him.

Sign up for Chip Chick’s newsletter and get stories like this delivered to your inbox.