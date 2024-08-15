She’s Thinking Of Breaking Up With Her Boyfriend After She Arrived Home To A Disastrous Apartment And No Present On Her Birthday

Ever since this 23-year-old woman was a little girl, she has always loved her birthday – even more than any other holiday.

However, she’s been dating her boyfriend, who is also 23, for over two years now, and he just doesn’t seem to get how much her birthday means to her.

Throughout their relationship, she’s tried telling him numerous times just how special her birthday is to her.

“But he doesn’t understand because he hates his birthday for some reason,” she said.

So, this year, her boyfriend wound up dropping the ball, and it left her feeling really hurt.

For some context, she recently traveled to California to visit her high school friend. Then, on her way home, she took a red-eye flight. That way, she could get back very early on the morning of her birthday.

Upon getting to the airport, she decided to take an Uber home since she didn’t want to wake her boyfriend up too early before work.

Yet, when she got back to her boyfriend’s apartment, it looked like a total pig stye. According to her, it was a “disaster” with trash and food all over the place.

“Absolutely disgusting. Not that I was expecting decorations and balloons when I got to his apartment, but it not being trashed would’ve been nice,” she explained.

