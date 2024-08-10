She’s Thinking Of Dumping Her Boyfriend Because He’s Been Secretly Speaking To His Ex On A Daily Basis

This 31-year-old woman has been in a relationship with a man a decade older than her for the last five years.

Sadly, she just found out that her boyfriend has been secretly speaking to his ex on a daily basis, and this has been going on for as long as they’ve been dating.

Her boyfriend not only texts his ex, but he calls her as well. She’s left feeling hurt and shocked after finding this out, as he’s never once mentioned this.

Her boyfriend maintains that he and his ex are friends and nothing more. He said they mainly talk about things pertaining to their jobs, as they work in the same industry.

But they do speak about a variety of topics, and it’s not exclusive to their careers.

“He says he never told me about it because he didn’t think I would see it as a big deal and that it would hurt me,” she explained.

“It’s nice to be friends with your exes, he says, but I’m not sure I agree. He showed me some of the chat logs, and it was full of messages they’d sent to each other, plus photos of travels, cooking, selfies, etc. He also says that he’d be willing to reduce contact with her if it makes me feel bad.”

“I’m deeply upset he never told me about this, and I also feel very uncomfortable about the fact that they are still in touch. I’m considering taking a break or ending the relationship.”

Before she does something drastic, though, she’s left wondering if she has a right to be this upset with her boyfriend or if she’s being overly dramatic.

