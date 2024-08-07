Sightings Of Invasive Hammerhead Flatworms, Which Are Toxic To Humans And Pets, Have Spiked In Houston Due To Excessive Wet Weather

Across Houston, Texas, heavy rain and thunderstorms have been causing major problems for residents. They faced historic flooding in May and Hurricane Beryl in July.

Now, they’ve got another potential issue on their hands, as if they didn’t already have enough to worry about.

Due to the excessive wet weather, sightings of a species of invasive worm are increasing in number. Hammerhead flatworms are toxic to humans and pets.

When they’re cut in half, they multiply, which makes them much more difficult to get rid of than other slugs or worms. If you slice one into three pieces, it will become three new flatworms.

The invasive worm is aptly named for its rounded head that is shaped like a hammerhead shark. They are light or honey-colored and can grow up to 15 inches long. With rivers and streams overflowing in Texas, it’s likely that more and more residents will spot the pests.

According to the Texas Invasive Species Institute (TISI), flatworms come out of their hiding spots after heavy rain and can often be found in driveways, sidewalks, patios, and soil. They occupy some of the same spaces as earthworms—under shrubs, leaves, logs, and rocks.

They secrete poisonous chemicals through their skin if they are picked up by humans or eaten by pets. They will cause a rash to develop on the hands, but pets might suffer a far more dangerous fate.

The poisonous worms prefer hot, humid climates. They are native to Asia and are believed to have been brought over to the United States on plants.

Since then, reports of flatworms have come from nine states — Alabama, California, Florida, Georgia, Louisiana, Mississippi, North Carolina, South Carolina, and Texas. They have been in the country for over 100 years.

